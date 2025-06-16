Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Quarter Final. (Photo by Piotr Hawalej/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has now confirmed that the London club will look to sign a quality winger during the summer transfer window.

Jadon Sancho has left the club upon the expiry of his loan deal, and Chelsea will look to bring an alternative. They are in desperate need of a quality wide player. They need someone who can slot into either flank and contribute with goals and creativity.

Chelsea had the option to sign Sancho permanently, but decided against it.

Maresca confirms Chelsea plan

Maresca said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “New winger? Something will happen for sure. Jadon Sancho has left so we only have three proper wingers now”.

They have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer in the final third. He needs more support in the attack, and signing a dynamic attacker would be ideal. Mykhailo Mudryk has been quite poor since joining the club and faces a lengthy ban for doping.

Improving the attacking unit will be the top priority for Chelsea. They have signed Liam Delap for goals this summer, and they need to bring in more creativity now.

Meanwhile, the comments from the manager will be hugely exciting for the fans. He has pretty much confirmed that Chelsea will sign a wide player this summer.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions.

Chelsea linked with Jamie Gittens

They have been linked with Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks. Chelsea have failed with offers to sign the 20-year-old, and they are expected to return for him. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal with the German club.

Chelsea have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will look to fight for trophies next year. They need quality players, and improving the attacking unit could help them win more silverware.

They have won the UEFA Europa Conference League recently. They will look to fight for the league title next year.