Leeds enquire about signing Bournemouth star

AFC Bournemouth Leeds United FC
Posted by
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke applauds the fans
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke applauds the fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons this summer.

Football Espana have previously reported on Aarons’ future, with Sevilla said to be among the clubs keen to sign the former Valencia loanee.

Aarons has struggled to fully establish himself as a key player for Bournemouth, and he’s also had a few injury problems that have derailed his career.

Still, Leeds were keen on signing the 25-year-old last summer and are expected to try again for him in this window.

Daniel Farke is eager for a reunion with Aarons after they previously worked together to good effect at Norwich City.

Max Aarons in action for Bournemouth
Max Aarons in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Max Aarons to finally seal Leeds transfer?

Things didn’t work out for Aarons to move to Elland Road last year, but it might help that Leeds are now back in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit won the Championship in the season just gone, so will now be returning to the top flight after failing to win the play-off final just over a year ago.

Aarons could well be tempted by Leeds now as it looks like the project is heading in a more positive direction.

More Stories / Latest News
Jadon Sancho celebrates with Pedro Neto after Chelsea beat Fulham
“Clear from both sides” – Aston Villa given hope of signing Man United misfit
Tyler Dibling in action for Southampton vs Leicester City
Sources: Liverpool join Man United, Chelsea & Euro giants in race for €60m wonderkid transfer
Ibrahima Konate lifts the Premier League trophy with Liverpool
Real Madrid want to sign another Liverpool star on a free transfer

Aarons is a player Farke knows well, and he also has the benefit of Premier League experience, which should help Leeds in what is likely to prove a challenging campaign battling against relegation.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Aarons himself favours a move abroad again after his previous spell in La Liga.

More Stories Daniel Farke Max Aarons

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *