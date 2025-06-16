Leeds enquire about signing Bournemouth star

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke applauds the fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons this summer.

Football Espana have previously reported on Aarons’ future, with Sevilla said to be among the clubs keen to sign the former Valencia loanee.

Aarons has struggled to fully establish himself as a key player for Bournemouth, and he’s also had a few injury problems that have derailed his career.

Still, Leeds were keen on signing the 25-year-old last summer and are expected to try again for him in this window.

Daniel Farke is eager for a reunion with Aarons after they previously worked together to good effect at Norwich City.

Max Aarons to finally seal Leeds transfer?

Things didn’t work out for Aarons to move to Elland Road last year, but it might help that Leeds are now back in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit won the Championship in the season just gone, so will now be returning to the top flight after failing to win the play-off final just over a year ago.

Aarons could well be tempted by Leeds now as it looks like the project is heading in a more positive direction.

Aarons is a player Farke knows well, and he also has the benefit of Premier League experience, which should help Leeds in what is likely to prove a challenging campaign battling against relegation.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Aarons himself favours a move abroad again after his previous spell in La Liga.