Newcastle finally get green light to finalise six deals

Newcastle United have reportedly been given the green light to get six important deals done this summer, including new signings and two new contracts for key players.

The Magpies should have strong finances this summer after winning the Carabao Cup and qualifying for the Champions League in the season just gone.

Newcastle fans can now hope to see major movement on these six deals, according to a report from the Chronicle

Newcastle deals to watch this summer

According to the Chronicle’s report, signings to watch could be Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, and Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

Joao Pedro celebrates a goal for Brighton
Joao Pedro celebrates a goal for Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On top of that, NUFC are being tipped to tie Callum Wilson and John Ruddy down to new contracts, though it remains to be seen if these will definitely go through.

Wilson has already been offered a new deal by Newcastle, but he’s yet to give a response to the club’s proposal.

Signings like Guehi, Elliott and Pedro will also surely be pretty challenging to get done.

Trafford has long been linked strongly with Newcastle, though, so it could be that a deal is close to going through.

