Pedro Neto leaves defender on the floor with sublime skill as Chelsea score first goal of Club World Cup

Pedro Neto scores for Chelsea against LAFC (Pictures from DAZN)

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto produced some lovely skill before cutting inside onto his left foot and scoring against LAFC in tonight’s Club World Cup match.

The Portuguese attacker displayed all of his best qualities in this move, using his pace to get away from the LAFC defence, and his fancy footwork to leave his opponent on the floor before drilling home with a low and powerful finish.

Watch below for the video of Neto’s goal as Chelsea get their Club World Cup campaign off to a superb start…

This is the kind of football Chelsea fans will want to see their team playing this summer, in a tournament they’ll feel they could be in with a strong chance of winning.

The Blues should certainly be making easy work of teams from outside Europe, so it will be interesting to see if this Neto goal is the first of many this evening.

Pedro Neto showing his worth for Chelsea

This is also a big moment for Neto after a less than convincing debut season at Stamford Bridge since a big-money move from Wolves last summer.

The 25-year-old always looked like such a livewire with his performances in a Wolves shirt, but he didn’t ever quite look that good for Chelsea.

This summer tournament, however, could be a good opportunity for Neto to show what he’s capable of and stake his claim for more of a key role in Enzo Maresca’s side next season.