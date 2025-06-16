Manuel Ugarte and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United react during a training session. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old South American has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that he wants to continue in the Premier League. Joining an English club will be the first priority for the player.

🚨🇦🇷 Alejandro Garnacho’s priority is to stay in Premier League while he’s set to leave Man United this summer. Despite Bayer Leverkusen interest and Ten Hag’s appreciation, the deal looks complicated and Premier League is the player’s first choice. pic.twitter.com/DBYwfWko8d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2025

Alejandro Garnacho needs to move on

It remains to be seen whether any club is willing to come forward with an offer to sign him. There is no doubt that he is a tremendous prospect with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United in the long term.

The player has struggled for regular gametime at Old Trafford, and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football. Joining another club could be ideal for him. Sitting on the bench at Old Trafford will not appeal to him. Garnacho started just 23 league games last season.

Clubs in Spain and Italy are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Man United will need to replace Garnacho

Meanwhile, Manchester United are lacking in depth in the attacking unit and selling the 20-year-old could prove to be a mistake for them. Garnacho has the ability to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and Manchester United could regret the decision to let him move on.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. He has the qualities to play for the top club in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as one of the best attackers in English football if the move goes through.

He needs to join a club where he will play regularly and compete for trophies. It remains to be seen where he ends up.