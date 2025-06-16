The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo this summer, but they will have to pay a substantial amount of money in order to get the deal done.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are interested in signing the 25-year-old after his impressive performances last season. He scored 13 goals in all competitions and chipped in with seven assists.

“He’s another player who is on the list of targets for Tottenham,” Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider. “They’ve put a £70 million price tag on his head to try and ward off potential suitors. “He’s a top player, with 13 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last year he enhanced his reputation. “He’s such a versatile player, can play anywhere across the front line, so it’s no surprise Tottenham are looking at him but Bournemouth will do all they can to keep him.”

Tottenham need Antoine Semenyo

He will help Tottenham improve going forward, and they could use someone with his skill set. They have looked mediocre in the attack last season, and they will need to improve in that area of the pitch. They will be against elite teams in the Champions League next season, and they need better players in order to do well.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian will look to test himself at a high level as well. Competing in the Champions League will be quite exciting for him, and Tottenham could be the ideal destination. They will be able to offer him regular football at a high level.

He is capable of slotting anywhere across the front three, and he will add some much-needed cutting edge and unpredictability to the Tottenham attack. The player is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to make an instant impact at the London club.

Asking price could be an issue

He is valued at £70 million, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can afford to sign him.

They will need to improve defensively and in the midfield as well. Bournemouth might need to be more reasonable with their demands for the move to go through.

Manchester United have been linked with Semenyo as well. They could be facing competition from bitter rivals Liverpool.