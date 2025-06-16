Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell is reportedly a target on Atletico Madrid’s list for this summer as they also eye Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson in that position.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on Robertson being Atletico’s top target at left-back, with details shown in his X post below…

? EXCLUSIVE: Atlético Madrid top target at left back is Andy Robertson, appreciated internally as ideal candidate. Not an easy deal at Liverpool rate him highly even with Kerkez due to join the club soon. Atléti have Robertson higher than Theo on their shortlist at LB so far. pic.twitter.com/qfMctSCYrJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2025

Romano has noted that it’s not necessarily going to be an easy deal for Atletico, however, which could be why there’s now talk of them looking at alternatives.

According to Fichajes, a player the La Liga giants also like is Palace ace Mitchell, who is out of contract at Selhurst Park this summer.

Tyrick Mitchell or Andrew Robertson to Atletico Madrid?

Both Mitchell and Robertson look like fine options for Diego Simeone’s side to consider.

Robertson is probably still the superior player overall, even if he’s not getting any younger, as he’s had a great career at Anfield.

The Scotland international might be trickier for Atletico to get a deal done for, though, with Mitchell easier as he’s a free agent.

Mitchell vs Robertson stats comparison

See below for data from the excellent DataMB, which shows how these two left-backs compare…

As you can see, the pair are actually quite different players, with Robertson clearly more attack-minded than Mitchell, who is a lot more solid defensively.

Atletico’s reported preference for Robertson suggests that the ability to bomb forward and get crosses into the box is more what they’re after.

Still, Mitchell might also be able to add that to his game if he’s at a different club, as the responsibilities at Palace and Liverpool are very different, which can make comparisons like this a little misleading.