Euro giants eye Crystal Palace star as possible alternative to Liverpool transfer raid

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by
Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrate for Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell is reportedly a target on Atletico Madrid’s list for this summer as they also eye Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson in that position.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on Robertson being Atletico’s top target at left-back, with details shown in his X post below…

Romano has noted that it’s not necessarily going to be an easy deal for Atletico, however, which could be why there’s now talk of them looking at alternatives.

According to Fichajes, a player the La Liga giants also like is Palace ace Mitchell, who is out of contract at Selhurst Park this summer.

Tyrick Mitchell or Andrew Robertson to Atletico Madrid?

Both Mitchell and Robertson look like fine options for Diego Simeone’s side to consider.

Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Robertson is probably still the superior player overall, even if he’s not getting any younger, as he’s had a great career at Anfield.

The Scotland international might be trickier for Atletico to get a deal done for, though, with Mitchell easier as he’s a free agent.

More Stories / Latest News
Romano reveals player’s ‘first choice’ destination as he looks to leave Man United
Malo Gusto greets Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Report: Chelsea could sanction star’s surprise transfer away due to emerging wonderkid
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke applauds the fans
Leeds enquire about signing Bournemouth star

Mitchell vs Robertson stats comparison

See below for data from the excellent DataMB, which shows how these two left-backs compare…

Tyrick Mitchell vs Andrew Robertson stats
Tyrick Mitchell vs Andrew Robertson stats (Picture from DataMB)

As you can see, the pair are actually quite different players, with Robertson clearly more attack-minded than Mitchell, who is a lot more solid defensively.

Atletico’s reported preference for Robertson suggests that the ability to bomb forward and get crosses into the box is more what they’re after.

Still, Mitchell might also be able to add that to his game if he’s at a different club, as the responsibilities at Palace and Liverpool are very different, which can make comparisons like this a little misleading.

More Stories Andrew Robertson Tyrick Mitchell

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *