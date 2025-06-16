Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League. Atletico Madrid and Juventus are interested in the Swedish international as well, but he would prefer to move to an English club, as per Record.

Arsenal are reportedly his favoured destination, and he believes that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make efforts to bring him to the club. He has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Arsenal need Viktor Gyokeres

The 27-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world right now, and he scored 54 goals last season. Arsenal could use someone with his skill set. They have struggled to score goals consistently last season, and it ended up costing them the league title. Signing a world-class striker could make a huge difference for them and help them win major trophies. Gyokeres has been labelled as a “top player” by David Raya.

They have a formidable squad at their disposal, and they will need to plug the gaps on the side this summer. Signing a striker will be one of their priorities. The Swedish International is at the peak of his powers, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can negotiate a reasonable deal for him.

The fact that the player is determined to move to the Premier League will be a huge bonus for the London club. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Arsenal will need to pay up

Gyokeres is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, but the player has the ability to justify the investment. There have been rumours that he could cost around €80 million this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with players like Benjamin Sesko as well. They will probably look to move for a player who will be available for a reasonable amount of money. It remains to be seen who they end up with.