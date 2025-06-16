Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP celebrates scoring his team's first goal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Swedish International striker Viktor Gyokeres is currently one of the hottest commodities in the transfer market, and he has been linked with several top clubs across Europe.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a world-class player over the last couple of seasons, and here at CaughtOffside, we look at his player profile, which shows why he is one of the most in-demand signings this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres: Background and Early Career

Gyokeres started his career with Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna in 2015, and he went on to join English club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018. The player was then sent out on loan to various clubs, including St. Pauli, Swansea City and Coventry City. He ended up joining Coventry permanently in 2021.

His performances for the English club prompted Portuguese giants Sporting CP to sign him in 2023 for a club-record transfer fee. It was here that he truly exploded onto the scene and established himself as one of the best players in the world.

He has helped Sporting CP win back-to-back league titles, and his goalscoring numbers are off the charts.

Club Career and Statistics

Club Appearances Goals Assists Brommapojkarna 67 25 9 Brighton 31 14 5 St. Pauli 28 7 4 Swansea 12 1 NA Coventry 116 43 17 Sporting CP 102 97 28

2025 Summer Transfer Window

The Swedish International has been heavily linked with clubs like Arsenal in recent months. He is thought to be on the radar of Manchester United as well.

Gyokeres would be a major upgrade on their current options.

Both clubs require a striker who can score goals for them regularly. The 27-year-old certainly fits the profile, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He is one of the best goal scorers in European football right now, and this is the right time for him to take the next step and join an elite club.

He will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons, and clubs like Arsenal will be able to provide him with the platform to win the league title or the UEFA Champions League.

The striker is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and he is likely to cost a premium. Gyokeres could reportedly cost around €80 million this summer.