Update: Latest info on €75m striker as more clubs rival Arsenal & Man United for complicated transfer

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

The Viktor Gyokeres transfer saga continues to prove a complicated one, but CaughtOffside have received new information on the situation this morning.

There have been mixed reports on whether or not Arsenal are now prioritising Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko, and whether or not Manchester United are still in the race.

The prolific Sweden international has been superb in his time at Sporting, scoring 43 goals in 50 games in his first season at the club, and 54 in 52 games in his second season.

Those numbers are clearly too good to ignore, even if there are perhaps legitimate question-marks about whether or not the 27-year-old could score at a similar rate in the Premier League.

Viktor Gyokeres’ agents looking to get him a €75m transfer

Sporting also clearly feel they have a truly world class talent on their hands, as sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that they’ve raised his asking price to €100m.

We have also had it confirmed to us by multiple well-connected figures in the industry that…

Interested clubs will not pay €100m, and likely not anything close to that

Gyokeres and his representatives are also not happy, and hope to be able to push Sporting into accepting more like €75m

Also this is still higher than the previous asking price of €60m plus €10m in add-ons and bonuses, there are clubs asking to be kept informed on developments

The confirmed interested clubs are: Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain

Despite Gyokeres not yet playing in one of the big five leagues, one source made it clear to us that this does not appear to have caused widespread concerns among scouts.

Viktor Gyokeres impresses with Sporting

Gyokeres may not have played in the Premier League, but he has shown his quality in the Champions League, and looks to be a late bloomer at the highest level.

This is not unheard of in the game, and there have been only positive noises from scouts who watched him regularly last season.

One source told CaughtOffside that there is the expectation that Gyokeres could succeed at the very top due to his “physicality” and “efficient” playing style, on top of his obviously eye-catching scoring record.

As others have reported, Arsenal have been negotiating with both Gyokeres and Sesko, with no final decision at the time of writing. Man United have also not been ruled out as a destination, even if most sources agree that Arsenal would be the player’s preference.