Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has been linked with the Benfica job, and Mick Brown has told Football Insider he could see the Portuguese tactician being tempted by the opportunity.

Pereira is highly experienced, having managed the likes of Porto, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce in a career spanning over 20 years.

He’s also done a decent job at Wolves, winning 48% of his games in charge at Molineux since taking over in December 2024 – the highest of any Wolves manager since the 1940s.

Even if Wolves didn’t have the best season in 2024/25, that’s an impressive start by Pereira, who is not someone they’d want to lose.

Still, Brown raised this concern with Football Insider as he responded to links with the Benfica manager’s job.

Could Vitor Pereira be tempted to leave Wolves for Benfica?

“Pereira will be tempted by the interest from Benfica,” he told Football Insider.

“He will know whether he thinks he can continue the job he’s done at Wolves into next season.

“Benfica are a huge club and could give him the opportunity to go back and manage in his own country, so that’s always something to consider.

“There’s a bit of an unstable feeling about Wolves at the moment.

“They’ve lost Cunha, they’ve lost Ait-Nouri and the manager will know if there are more to follow.

“So I’m sure he’ll seek assurances from the board about what he will be able to do.

“If they’re going to spend to replace all these players, perhaps he’ll want to stay, but it looks like it could be a difficult summer for them.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he walked away to take that job with a huge offer on the table.”

Difficult times ahead for Wolves?

Wolves have lost some key players in recent times, with Pedro Neto joining Chelsea last summer, and Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri both leaving this year for Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively.

If they lose Pereira as well, then it’s hard to see them having quite enough to survive in the Premier League next season.