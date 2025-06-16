Enzo Maresca applauds the Chelsea fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in recent weeks.

The Blues have tried and failed with an offer to get the deal done. The 29-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, but two clubs have not been able to secure an agreement.

Chelsea are hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money because of his contract situation. He is entering the final year of his contract with the Italian club. The player is open to joining the Blues this summer, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Enzo Maresca on the goalkeeping situation

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has now been questioned about the London club’s interest in the French international. The Italian has revealed that Robert Sanchez is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club and the Blues have to under understudies to the Spanish international as well. They will make a final decision on a potential move for any other goalkeeper soon.

Maresca said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): Robert Sanchez is No 1 and then Filip Jorgensen is No 2. Mike Penders has joined us. Then we will take a final decision”.

Chelsea could use Mike Maignan

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to make a move for Maignan in the coming weeks. He is a world-class player who has been described as “elite” in recent months. There is no doubt that he would transform Chelsea at the back.

Sanchez has been criticised for his error-prone performances, and the French international would be a huge upgrade on the Spaniard. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting at this stage of his career, and this could be the final opportunity for him to join a big club in England.

He has proven himself in France and Italy. He has the ability to succeed in English football as well. He could be a key player for Chelsea if he ends up joining them.