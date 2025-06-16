A Wolverhampton Wanderers corner flag during a Premier League match. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the Al-Nassr striker Jhon Duran during the summer window.

The Colombian International has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if the new outfit can get the deal done. According to a report from TEAMtalk, they will face competition from West Ham United.

The former Aston Villa striker is a promising young talent with a bright future, and he has shown his ability in the Premier League in the past. Before his move to Saudi Arabia, he was quite impressive for the West Midlands club.

Duran has done well in Saudi Arabia

Duran scored 20 goals during his time at Aston Villa. He has found the back of the net 12 times in 18 matches for the Saudi outfit so far.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player with a bright future, and Wolves would do well to secure his signature. They need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit. They need a reliable goal scorer, and the South American certainly fits the profile.

West Ham also keen on Jhon Duran

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be exciting for the young attacker. He should be playing at the highest level at this stage of his career. He has all the tools to develop into a reliable Premier League striker.

Meanwhile, West Ham need a quality striker as well. Niclas Fullkrug has failed to live up to expectations, and he needs to be replaced. Signing the South American would be a wise decision for the London club.

However, the player earns £330,000 at the Saudi Arabian club, and his wages could complicate any potential move. It is highly unlikely that any club in the Premier League would be willing to pay that kind of money to the youngster. He will need to take a major pay cut to seal a return to England.