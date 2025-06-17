Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal want to sign a new winger this summer, and with deals for current targets looking unlikely, they have stepped up interest in a new name over the last few days.

Current options Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have struggled for consistency over the last 12-18 months, which is why Arsenal are interested in addressing the left wing position during the summer transfer window, which opened for business for the second time on Monday.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams have emerged as key targets, but a new name has now appeared. Well-connected sources in the industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are now making concrete steps in their pursuit of Jamie Gittens, as the English club is exploring new attacking options for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal planning to make their move for Jamie Gittens

After understanding that Williams’ wage demands are too high – as revealed last week – and with the Spanish winger now in talks with Barcelona, the Gunners have decided to shift their focus. As reported, Kenan Yildiz from Juventus is also a target, but the Italian club is working on a contract renewal and has no intention to sell him this summer, unless very high offers are made.

Now, Bynoe-Gittens is becoming one of Arsenal’s priorities. The Borussia Dortmund winger is highly appreciated by Mikel Arteta, and internal discussions are ongoing. Dortmund’s asking price is around €60m.

Chelsea are still in the race. The Blues tried strongly to sign him before the Club World Cup and already have a long-term agreement in place with the player, valid for seven years. However, Arsenal are now ready to increase the pressure in the coming days, hoping to understand the conditions for a potential deal.

Talks are still at an early stage, but Arsenal are serious about Bynoe-Gittens and could move quickly if the right opportunity arises. The battle between Chelsea and Arsenal is heating up.