Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images, Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal want to sign a new left winger this summer, and they have been linked with a number of top players across Europe. But they could also consider a move similar to the one made for Raheem Sterling in 2024.

The likes of Rodrygo Goes, Nico Williams and Jamie Gittens have appeared on Arsenal’s radar, but it far from guaranteed that any of them can be signed – especially with interest from other clubs. But in the case of Jack Grealish, there would be a good chance of a deal being done if they made their move.

Grealish will almost certainly leave Man City this summer after falling far down the pecking order, and although he has attracted interest from a number of other Premier League clubs, Arsenal could also be an option.

Arsenal urged to consider summer move for Jack Grealish

That is the opinion of former Premier League footballer and Arsenal fan Darren Bent, who spoke about Grealish on talkSPORT (via Football Insider).

“I’d have him at Arsenal for sure. But not instead of Martinelli. The thing about Martinelli you have to remember is that he blows hot and cold, so Jack will get opportunities to play. If Jack wants to get into the Arsenal team and do well, then Martinelli’s going to have to fight tooth and nail to get back in.”

Grealish would probably not be a popular signing among Arsenal supporters, but if he can recapture the form he showed during his first season or two at Man City, he would be a top addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad – especially if he were to arrive on a low-cost loan.

But on the face of it, Grealish would not be the significant upgrade that Arsenal need at left wing, so it may not be an option that club officials consider during the summer.