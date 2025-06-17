Riccardo Calafiori and Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal clash with Dan Burn of Newcastle United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been linked with a move away from the Italian club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from LaRoma24, Arsenal and Newcastle United have made enquiries for the central defender, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer to sign him.

The Ivorian has established himself as one of the best defenders in Italian football, and he has been an indispensable asset for Roma. He started 38 league games for them last season and played every minute in the Serie A matches.

Sources close to the player’s entourage have now confirmed that he is not ruling out a move to the Premier League this summer. That will certainly serve as encouragement to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle.

Manchester United and Tottenham are keeping tabs on him as well.

Arsenal need defensive depth

Arsenal could use more depth in their squad next season. They will look to win the league title and do well in the Champions League as well. They need quality players at their disposal. Ndicka will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate key players like William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. More depth on the side will allow Arsenal to rotate their players and keep the squad fresh and injury-free.

Meanwhile, the Roma defender could be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world. Arsenal have a formidable squad and an exciting project. They are likely to push for major trophies consistently, and any player would want to be a part of that.

Newcastle could use Evan Ndicka

Similarly, Newcastle have an exciting project, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. They looked vulnerable at the back last season, and Ndicka could help them improve. He could form a solid partnership with Sven Botman.

It remains to be seen which of the two English clubs manages to agree on a deal with the Italian giants.