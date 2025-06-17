Andrea Berta, Sporting Director of Arsenal, looks on from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line.

The player has been linked with Italian club Juventus as well, but the Serie A giants will not be able to compete with Arsenal in the race financially.

Alfredo Pedulla has revealed on the Italian Football Podcast: “Arsenal’s first choice is Gyokeres. I know that Andrea Berta, Arsenal’s new sporting director has Gyokeres in his head more than Sesko. Gyokeres is liked more than Sesko. Maybe in the end they will sign Sesko, but their objective, their priority is Gyokeres.”

Confusion over asking price

The Swedish International striker was initially valued at €100 million, and there have been rumours that he could be signed for less. Apparently, the player’s agent is on a collision course with the Portuguese club regarding the player’s valuation.

Gyokeres’ agent feels that the club promised to sell him for a more reasonable fee, but the Sporting CP president is now denying making such assurances. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal need Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money. Spending €100 million on the 27-year-old striker does not make any sense, and Benjamin Sesko would be a cheaper alternative.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a reliable finisher. The 27-year-old has scored 54 goals last season, and there is no doubt that he is a world-class player, but they will not want to overpay for him.

It will be interesting to see if the player and his agent can convince Sporting CP to accept a reasonable offer in the coming weeks. Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title next season, and they must sign top-quality players. The Swedish International could transform them.