Thomas Partey and Jorginho (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal want to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League and Champions League, but efforts to do so could be affected by the departure of a key player, who is currently heading for the exit door.

It has been taken for granted in recent weeks that Arsenal will complete the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. The Spain international is expected to be Mikel Arteta’s first-choice defensive midfielder, but despite this, Thomas Partey is still pencilled in to have an important role in north London.

Partey is off the back of an impressive season, during which he made 52 appearances for Arsenal. And his performances have led club officials to seek a new contract, with his existing deal expiring at the end of the month.

Thomas Partey and Arsenal contract talks at an impasse

But there is now an increased chance that Partey leaves Arsenal upon the expiry of his current contract. Buchi Laba has informed CaughtOffside that the two parties are at an impasse during negotiations. It’s noted that the club are holding firm on plans to offer the same salary to the 32-year-old, who wants a wage increase. Partey’s agent has already informed Arsenal that the player will leave if no increased offer arrives.

And pressure is on Arsenal to conclude negotiations quickly, with information also being received that Partey has already held talks with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, as well as new AC Milan manager Max Allegri. Both clubs are believed to have submitted concrete offers to the Ghana international.

Arsenal had not planned for Partey to stay beyond this summer, but the decision of Jorginho to leave has led them towards seeking an agreement with the veteran midfielder. For now, there is a 50-50 chance that he stays, but if he does leave, a replacement has already been lined up.