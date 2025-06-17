Report: Arsenal give firm response after Euro giants ask about signing 23-year-old star

Arsenal logo outside the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly received an enquiry recently from AC Milan over the potential signing of versatile Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 23-year-old, who can play centre-back or left-back, played only half of Arsenal’s Premier League matches in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, despite his occasional fitness problems, Calafiori impressed with his performances for the Gunners and it seems there’s no plan for him to leave.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal rebuffed Milan’s approach, and it’s also clear that Calafiori himself would like to stay in north London.

The report adds that this has led Milan to target Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko instead, with the Ukraine international looking a more realistic target.

Who could Arsenal sell this summer?

There’s been a lot of talk about who Arsenal could sign in this transfer window, but one imagines player sales will also be key for the club in this era of strict Financial Fair Play laws.

Zinchenko makes sense as someone AFC might deem surplus to requirements after a lack of involvement last season due to more competition for a place on the left-hand side of Mikel Arteta’s defence.

As well as Calafiori, there’s also Myles Lewis-Skelly emerging as a hugely important part of this Gunners side.

The Mirror also suggests Jakub Kiwior is someone Milan have looked at, but it remains to be seen if he’d definitely be granted an exit.

Jorginho has already left Arsenal, while there’s some uncertainty over Thomas Partey, who has come to the end of his contract.

Other players to watch will likely be those that have returned from loan spells, such as Reiss Nelson and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who look unlikely to get much first-team football with Arsenal any time soon.