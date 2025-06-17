Marco Asensio in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Aston Villa are looking to make shrewd signings this summer after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification, and with the expectation that sales will be needed to comply with PSR, cut-price arrivals could be sought – and one of those could be a fan favourite from last season.

In recent weeks, the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers have been linked with moves away from Villa Park as a consequence of Aston Villa’s reported PSR woes, and if one of them were to go, a replacement would be needed.

And in that event, a likely candidate to sign could be Marco Asensio. The 29-year-old playmaker, who scored eight times in 21 appearances across all competitions during his Aston Villa loan spell in the second half of last season, will be available again due to Paris Saint-Germain not counting on him in their plans going forward.

Pau Torres wants Marco Asensio return at Aston Villa

Speaking with Diario AS (via Birmingham Mail), Pau Torres believes that Aston Villa should be looking to re-sign Asensio during this summer’s transfer window.

“Hopefully it can be achieved. I know that Marco has been comfortable and that he likes the way Unai Emery works and the confidence he’s been given.

“The club will need to speak with PSG and see how a player like him can be kept, because the step up in quality with him is significant.”

It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa make their move to sign Asensio again. He clearly made a significant impact during the second half of last season, and the likelihood is that he would not be very expensive due to PSG not counting on him. It has been reported in recent weeks that a deal could be done, but for now, it remains to be seen how things play out with both parties.