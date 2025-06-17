Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais is challenged by Neraysho Kasanwirjo of Rangers FC. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais is challenged by Neraysho Kasanwirjo of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Rangers FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Ibrox Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Lyon attacker Malick Fofana has been linked with a move away from the French club this summer, and the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on him.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe, Chelsea are the first ones to make contact to sign the 20-year-old Belgian attacker. However, Liverpool and Manchester United remain on the player as well. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs comes forward with an official offer to sign the Belgian attacker. He will cost more than €50 million this summer.

Chelsea could use Malick Fofana

The player scored 11 goals last season and picked up six assists. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for all three clubs.

Chelsea need an alternative to Mykhailo Mudryk, who has been quite mediocre for them. The Ukrainian international is facing a lengthy ban for doping as well. Chelsea need more quality on the flanks.

The Belgian could be a long-term investment for them. He has the tools to develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance.

Liverpool and Manchester United need attacking depth

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. They are lacking in depth in the wide areas, and signing the 20-year-old could be a superb investment. Furthermore, Diaz has been linked with the move to Barcelona recently.

As for Manchester United, they are expected to sell Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony permanently this summer. They will need to replace the three players. Signing more than one wide player could be on their things-to-do list this summer.

Meanwhile, the Belgian could be attracted to the idea of joining some of the biggest clubs in the world. Moving to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Regular football in England could bring out the best in the player.