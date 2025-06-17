The Crystal Palace FC flag is seen ahead of a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are closing in on the capture of Walter Benitez, and he will join the club on a free transfer.

According to Sky Sports, the 32-year-old is out of contract at PSV this month, and he has already completed his medical with Crystal Palace over the weekend. The player will join the club on a free transfer, and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the starting lineup next season.

Benitez has shown his quality in the Netherlands, and it remains to be seen whether he can make his mark in English football. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a wise decision from the London club.

Crystal Palace need more depth

Crystal Palace need to improve their squad this summer. Signing a potential bargain like Benitez will help add some much-needed depth to the side. They will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season after winning the FA Cup.

They need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions. Oliver Glasner is looking to add more quality to his side this summer. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can bring in the necessary reinforcement over the next few weeks.

Walter Benitez will look to make his mark in England

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are a big club, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the 32-year-old. This is an opportunity for him to showcase his qualities at a high level in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if he can help Palace improve.

There is no doubt that they have a talented bunch of players at their disposal. With more depth on the side, next season, there is no reason why they cannot have a successful campaign.