Nottingham Forest are set to be busy this summer, as they prepare for next season’s UEFA Conference League. Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad will need to be fleshed out, and there are a number of positions that intend to be addressed.

A number of Forest players have been linked with big-money moves, but there is a desire for them to stay at the City Ground. And new teammates are also wanted, with left-back being one area that is expected to be addressed.

Kostas Tsimikas added to Nottingham Forest shortlist

And as per Football Insider, former scout has revealed that Nuno is the one that wants a new left-back this summer, with Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas being one of the club’s targets.

“At least one of Robertson or Tsimikas will leave Liverpool. They don’t want to have three left-backs on the books with Kerkez coming in.

“Tsimikas has done well when he’s come into the Liverpool side and he’s got a few suitors. Nottingham Forest have done their due diligence on him and now they have to decide whether he’s the one they want to take a chance on. They’ve looked into his character and his ability to see if he would fit in.

“Nuno wants to bring in a natural left-back and of course he fits that bill. He’s not the only one they’ve been looking at, though, so we’ll see.”

It is expected that Tsimikas will leave Liverpool this summer. He featured 29 times last season, but he made only nine starts in the Premier League – this is despite Andy Robertson’s performance levels being significantly below-par. It’s reported that he will be available for a fee in the region of £12-15m, and this figure is one that Forest would certainly be able to afford.