Eddie Howe and Joao Pedro (Photo by Stu Forster, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are being tipped to seal the transfer of Brighton forward Joao Pedro this summer as he’s available for under £60m.

The 23-year-old Brazilian, who can play as a striker or as more of a number 10 or central attacking midfielder, enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign.

Pedro finished with ten goals and six assists in 27 Premier League games for Brighton, and it makes sense that he’s now attracting interest from other clubs.

Brighton have often had to cash in on their star names in recent times, with key players like Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella moving to Chelsea, while Alexis Mac Allister ended up being sold to Liverpool.

Joao Pedro to Newcastle looks like one to watch

Now Pedro looks like one to watch for Newcastle this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Speaking to Geordie Boot Boys, Bailey explained his current understanding of Pedro’s situation.

“Joao Pedro is looking like the most likely addition at this point,” Bailey said when discussing Newcastle’s targets.

“He wants out of Brighton and they are ready to let him go. I think there is a chance that he goes for a decent fee, less than £60million.

“Considering Brighton were valuing him near £100million last year, that would represent good business.”

Where could Joao Pedro fit in for Newcastle?

Bailey also gave his views on how Pedro could fit in Eddie Howe’s side, which is not exactly short of attacking talent as it is.

“He would give Newcastle that extra layer of options. They could play Gordon on the left, Isak through the middle and Pedro on the right. Alternatively, it could be Barnes on the left, Pedro through the middle and Murphy on the right.

“Newcastle are making progress. Pedro is very much the number one forward target as it stands.”

NUFC won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League in the season just gone, so a good summer could be vital for their progress next season.

Pedro looks like he could be a decent bit of business for the Magpies if they pull it off.