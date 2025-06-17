General view of a corner flag with the Leeds logo. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leeds United are closing in on the capture of central midfielder Habib Diarra from RC Strasbourg.

According to a report from Team Football, the departure of the midfielder is imminent, and he is joining Leeds United this summer.

Habib Diarra has done well for Strasbourg

Diarra has been an important player for the French outfit, and there is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League with Leeds as well.

The newly promoted Premier League club needed to improve their squad this summer, and players like Diarra could prove to be excellent for them.

Leeds need midfield depth

They need more physicality and control in the middle of the park. The Strasbourg midfielder could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player, and he will look to make his mark in the top flight next year.

The player was linked with Everton last year. Premier League giants Chelsea were keeping tabs on him as well.

Leeds are a big club, and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down. The 21-year-old Senegal midfielder had four goals and five assists to his name in the French league last season, and he could add a new dimension to the Leeds midfield.

It will be interesting to see if they can improve the other areas of their squad and do well in the Premier League next year. They will have seen how the promoted teams struggled in the Premier League last season. They will not want to go back down to the Championship.

Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to bring in the right players during the summer window. Meanwhile, the French outfit are already looking at potential replacements for Diarra. They have identified the Royal Antwerp defensive midfielder Mahamadou Doumbia as a target. The player is expected to cost them €10 million.