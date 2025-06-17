Daniel Farke and Junior Firpo (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images, Pat Scaasi | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League, but they will soon part ways with a player that features 35 times during their Championship title-winning season in 2024-25.

Leeds are aware that significant changes are needed to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the Premier League season kicking off in August. The idea is for many signings to be made, but there will also be departures – and one of those to leave Elland Road will be Junior Firpo.

It has long been expected that Firpo will leave Leeds upon the expiry of his current contract, which runs out at the end of June. The 28-year-old has been linked with many clubs over the last few months, but he now appears set on a return to Spain.

Junior Firpo to seal Real Betis move this week

Firpo spent four years at Real Betis before a €20m move to Barcelona in 2019, and according to Mundo Deportivo (via LeedsUnited.News), he is set to make a return to the UEFA Conference League finalists. As per the report, talks between the parties are at an advanced stage, and an agreement is expected to be reached this week.

Firpo was very impressive for Leeds during the 2024-25 season, amassing four goals and 10 assists across the campaign. His imminent departure is a big blow for Farke, and he will need to be sufficiently replaced before the summer transfer window closes for a second time at the start of September.

Firpo may not be the only Leeds player to move to Betis this summer, with attacker Meto Joseph having also attracted interest in recent weeks. His exit would bring in funds, but that would not be the case with the Dominican Republic international, which makes his departure all the more painful.