Leeds prepare move to sign Everton defender

Michael Keane celebrates with his Everton teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly preparing a move to seal the transfer of Everton centre-back Michael Keane this summer.

The newly-promoted side could do with strengthening ahead of their return to the top flight after winning the Championship last season.

Keane, 32, is a player with Premier League experience who could be available, and who makes sense as just the kind of addition Daniel Farke could do with as he prepares for a likely battle to survive in the Premier League next term.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Keane’s Everton future is in doubt and he’s been identified as a target for Leeds this summer.

Michael Keane to Leeds transfer talk emerges

It remains to be seen if Leeds will definitely get this deal done, but Keane looks like he ticks a lot of boxes for the Yorkshire outfit.

The former Manchester United and Burnley man has had a decent Premier League career, even if he’s no longer a regular for Everton.

Leeds, however, could surely find a starting role for Keane and allow him the chance to prolong his career at the highest level.

Leeds have plenty of quality in their current squad, but they could definitely do with more players who’ve been there and done it in the Premier League.

Keane certainly fits the bill in that respect, having played over 400 games in his top-level career, with most of them coming in the top division, as well as for the England national team.