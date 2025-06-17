Jarell Quansah in action for England U21s (Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Newcastle are in the market for a new defender, and they have now been handed a boost in efforts to sign one of their targets from Liverpool.

In recent weeks, Newcastle have been linked with a number of central defenders, with club officials keen to sign a younger alternative to Fabian Schar. Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is a leading target, but if negotiations prove to be as difficult as last summer, they may look elsewhere.

Newcastle have looked to sign young English talent in recent years, with Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall having both arrived. And the latest player to make the move to St James’ Park could be Jarrel Quansah, who is a current teammate of the former at the U21 European Championship.

Liverpool to consider selling Jarrel Quansah this summer

As reported by The Athletic (via Geordie Boot Boys), Liverpool are open to selling Quansah this summer, although they will not actively look to move him on. The Premier League champions value him in excess of £40m, which will put Newcastle on alert.

Quansah has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, among them Nottingham Forest. But Newcastle would be one of the favourites if they were to pursue a deal, given the spending power that they have – especially considering that there should be less PSR concerns for them this summer.

Quansah is only 22, and with 58 senior appearances for Liverpool over the last two years, he has amassed a good level of experience. A move to a club like Newcastle where he would see even more first team exposure would be ideal for his development, and Eddie Howe is a manager that is very capable of moulding him into a leading Premier League centre-back.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a move. At this moment, it is believed that they are still targeting Guehi.