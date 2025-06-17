Lucas Digne in action for Aston Villa against Crystal Palace (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering Aston Villa’s French left-back Lucas Digne as a potential transfer target for that position this summer.

The Spanish giants seem keen to strengthen the left-hand side of their defence, with Digne emerging as an alternative to Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson in that role.

CaughtOffside have also reported today on Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko being another name on Atletico’s radar.

It remains to be seen precisely how this will all pan out, but Fabrizio Romano posted the update below to his official page on X, linking Digne, 31, as another target for Diego Simeone’s side this summer…

???? Atlético Madrid are also considering Lucas Digne as option at left back if Robertson deal doesn’t happen. Atléti only want to pay small fee or get Robertson deal done on free transfer; Digne’s also on the shortlist, as @_pauljoyce reported today. pic.twitter.com/FsjdzrquX4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2025

Romano posted: “Atletico Madrid are also considering Lucas Digne as option at left back if Robertson deal doesn’t happen. Atleti only want to pay small fee or get Robertson deal done on free transfer; Digne’s also on the shortlist.”

Will Aston Villa sell Lucas Digne to Atletico Madrid?

One imagines this deal will hinge on Robertson’s situation, as reports seem to suggest that the Reds left-back is Atletico’s preferred target.

Still, it will also be interesting to see if Villa agree to sell someone like Digne, who has mostly been a pretty key player for them in recent times.

The France international has had a strong career in general, playing for big clubs like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma.

Digne also had a spell at Everton in the Premier League before his move to Villa in January 2022.

It could be a risk to let this experienced player go, but we have seen Villa being forced into making sales to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Douglas Luiz was a surprise departure last summer, while Jhon Duran then left the club for Al Nassr during the January transfer window.