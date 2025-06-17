Luis Diaz of Liverpool warms up during a training session. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation.

The Spanish outfit are keen on securing his signature and they are hoping to sign for €60 million, as per SPORT. On the other hand, Liverpool value him at €80 million. They have already offered him a new contract, which is a substantial increase on his current deal. However, the player is not convinced by the offer.

Luis Diaz has been a key player

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He has been an important player for Liverpool since joining the club, and he scored 17 goals across all competitions last season. Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Diaz in the attack. Losing the Colombian would be a blow for the club. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure.

He has been described as a “really special” player by Jurgen Klopp in the past.

It is fair to assume that Barcelona will have to pay close to the price to get the deal done. Liverpool are under no pressure to get rid of the player, and it seems unlikely that he will force an exit. There is no doubt that he could be tempted to join Barcelona, but the two clubs will have to come to an agreement.

Liverpool need to invest in multiple attackers

Liverpool are expected to sign Florian Wirtz in a club-record deal this summer. They will have to invest in a quality, wide player and a centre forward as well. The departure of Diaz will certainly boost their transfer budget.

If he refuses to sign an extension, it would be wise of the club to cash in on him. It will be interesting to see if they can replace him properly. They managed to win the league title last season, and they will be an attractive destination for players.