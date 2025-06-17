Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have agreed on a new deal with backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The experienced goalkeeper will now continue at Manchester United until the summer of 2026. According to Fabrizio Romano, the decision was approved by Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff.

He has been a useful member of the Manchester United squad behind the scenes, and extending his contract for another year could prove to be a wise decision. He was expected to leave the club permanently this summer.

Tom Heaton could be delighted to stay on

The 39-year-old is likely to be delighted with the decision. He came through the ranks at Manchester United before leaving the club for regular game time. He returned to Old Trafford in July 2021, and he has been a useful member of the first team squad since then.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to invest in a quality goalkeeper this summer. They have been linked with goalkeepers in recent weeks. Andre Onana has had a disappointing season, and his performances have cost his team valuable points.

Manchester United should look to bring a quality goalkeeper who is capable of starting for them regularly.

Heaton could be useful on and off the pitch

Meanwhile, Heaton will look to continue helping the squad in his role as the third-choice keeper. He will look to convince the manager to give him opportunities in the cup games. Given his quality, experience and leadership skills, he could be a valuable player for Manchester United on and off the pitch.

Manchester United need players of his quality and experience if they want to build a formidable squad with the ideal blend of youth and experience.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can improve their squad adequately during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly after that disappointing season. They finished in the bottom half of the league table last year.