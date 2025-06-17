Pervis Estpunian in action for Brighton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United want to make several signings this summer, and defence is an area that could be addressed by the club’s sporting department. There is scope for a new wing-back, and Pervis Estupinan could be someone that fits the bill.

Estupinan has been a consistent performer for Brighton since joining from Villarreal in 2022. In total, he has made 104 appearances, with 36 of those coming during the 2024-25 season. But that campaign looks like being his last at the club, with him reportedly keen on a summer exit.

And the Ecuador international is believed to be set on a move to a Premier League rival.

Pervis Estupinan seeking Man United move this summer

As per Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has revealed that Estupinan is prioritising a move to Man United on the back of signalling his intention to leave Brighton.

“Estupinan is looking to move away from Brighton. It’s a strange situation at Brighton, they’re praised a lot for their recruitment, but there are players queuing up to want to leave. And now it’s Estupinan.

“His agent has been making his availability known to a number of clubs, and from what I hear he wants to join Man United. I think he’s a decent player, but I don’t think it’s going to be a priority for them. Luke Shaw has got back to full fitness and they’re hopeful he can stay fit, they bought Dorgu in January, and they’ve got Harry Amass coming through as well.

“Their priorities are at centre-forward and in midfield, so I don’t expect them to move for Estupinan. He’s a player they wanted previously, and I’m sure he’s still got admirers, but unfortunately for him they look to have moved on.”

It remains to be seen where Estupinan ends up by the start of September when the summer transfer window closes. But for now, it seems unlikely that he will be at Old Trafford.