Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United interacts with teammate Harry Maguire during a training session. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and clubs in Italy are keen on securing his signature.

He has been linked with the likes of Inter Milan and Napoli in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has now revealed that he is not a priority target for Napoli, but Inter Milan remain keen on him.

Hojlund should move on

It will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old attacker moves on in the summer. He has not been a key player for Manchester United, and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Inter Milan might be able to provide him with the platform he needs.

He has not been able to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford, and his performances have been mediocre. Manchester United need a reliable goal scorer, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell him and cut their losses on the player.

The Denmark International scored 10 goals in 52 appearances for Manchester United last season.

Inter Milan keen on Rasmus Hojlund

Pedulla revealed on the Italian Football Podcast: “Hojlund is liked by a lot of clubs in Italy. The problem is that I have never understood the market of Manchester United, I have never understood who is in charge of their transfers, but this is a truly inexplicable situation. “Man Utd made a big investment in Hojlund. Hojlund knows that Inter are the first team who are interested, not Napoli. He was on the list before for Napoli, but he was not in first place on Napoli’s list.”

Hojlund played his best football in Italy with Atalanta, and returning to his comfort zone could be ideal for the player. He is young enough to improve further and fulfil his potential. Perhaps a fresh start could do him a world of good.