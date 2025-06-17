New bid: Man United ready to try again to beat rivals to £60m-plus transfer

Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Clive Rose, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try again for the potential transfer of Brentford right-winger Bryan Mbeumo, who is also a target for Tottenham.

The Red Devils are expected to come back with a new bid for the Cameroon international, and they supposedly remain calm about competition from Spurs, according to Sky Sports.

The report states that Man Utd have previously failed with a bid of £55m, but Brentford remain open to selling Mbeumo if they receive over £60m.

Mbeumo was one of the most productive attacking players in the Premier League in 2024/25, scoring 20 goals and contributing seven assists in 38 games.

With United enduring a really poor season, it makes sense that someone of Mbeumo’s profile would appeal so much to them.

Bryan Mbeumo could take Manchester United to another level

Mbeumo may have taken a little longer to get to the top than some players, but at the age of 25 he seems like he’s entering what could be a very strong peak of his career.

Finishing as the joint-fourth top scorer in the Premier League whilst playing for a team like Brentford is certainly not to be sniffed at…

Player Games Goals Mohamed Salah 38 29 Alexander Isak 34 23 Erling Haaland 31 22 Bryan Mbeumo 38 20 Chris Wood 36 20

Given that United struggled so badly for goals last season, it’s clear Mbeumo is just the upgrade they need on under-performers like Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

MUFC’s top scorers in the league were Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, who both scored eight times in total.

If Mbeumo can take his Brentford form with him to Old Trafford and link up well with new signing Matheus Cunha, things could look a lot more promising for Ruben Amorim’s side next season.

Will Bryan Mbeumo follow Thomas Frank to Tottenham?

One thing that shouldn’t be ignored is that Thomas Frank has just left his role as Brentford manager to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

Mbeumo has clearly played some great football under Frank, so it would make sense if he felt tempted to link up with the Danish tactician again at Spurs.

Sky Sports claim, however, that Mbeumo is currently leaning towards United.