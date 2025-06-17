“Everything is agreed” – Liverpool’s next signing is “basically a done deal”, says player’s father

Arne Slot, Milos Kerkez, and Antoine Semenyo (Photo by Carl Recine, Warren Little/Getty Images)

Everything has been agreed for Milos Kerkez to join Liverpool, with the move “basically a done deal”, according to the Bournemouth left-back’s father.

The talented young Hungary international has shone during his time with Bournemouth, weighing in with two goals and five assists in the season just gone.

Those are very decent numbers from left-back, especially for a player who won’t turn 22 until later this year.

Kerkez has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool and his father has more or less confirmed that it’s all but done now.

Speaking in the YouTube video below, Kerkez’s dad confirmed just how close this is to being done…

“It’s only Liverpool for us and we’re not going anywhere else and we won’t talk to other clubs. Everything is done between us (personal terms) we just need to sort out some details but it’s basically a done deal,” he said.

“Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth, if he said we go to India, then we go to India, everything is agreed, just some little things.”

Milos Kerkez to replace Andrew Robertson?

Kerkez is a fine young talent who looks like he could be ideal as a long-term replacement for the ageing Andrew Robertson in Arne Slot’s side.

The Scotland international didn’t quite look at his best last season, and it could now be that he’ll be on his way out of Anfield this summer.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Robertson, so it could be that we’ll see him leaving soon as Kerkez arrives to take his place.

Liverpool making changes to title-winning squad

Liverpool have also already made changes at right-back this summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving to join Real Madrid, and Jeremie Frimpong coming in to replace him.

Florian Wirtz to LFC could be next, as per the Athletic, so Slot is really putting together his own team now after doing great work with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp last season.