Revealed: Want-away Arsenal star in positive transfer talks with Euro giants

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is keen to leave the club this summer and he has a number of transfer suitors emerging.

Well-connected sources in the industry have informed CaughtOffside that Zinchenko is another one of the several names on Atletico Madrid’s list of left-back targets this summer.

The Ukraine international is alongside Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, and Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne as being among Atletico’s main targets in that position.

Zinchenko is also understood to be wanted by AC Milan, while sources confirmed that Arsenal would be “open to selling him for a fee in the region of €15m”.

Oleksandr Zinchenko surely heading for Arsenal exit

Zinchenko only joined the Gunners three years ago, but things haven’t quite worked out for him at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Manchester City man started brightly in north London in the 2022/23 season, but midway through his second campaign it had become clear that he was slipping down the pecking order.

It now makes sense that Arsenal are prepared to let him go and that the player himself is also keen on the move.

How advanced is Oleksandr Zinchenko to Atletico Madrid?

CaughtOffside‘s latest information is that Zinchenko has had positive initial contacts with Atletico, but there have not yet been talks between the Spanish club and Arsenal.

There is the sense that a deal could progress quickly if further positive talks take place, but much of that will depend on the availability of other targets like Robertson.

Milan also remain in the race for Zinchenko’s signature, but that might depend on whether or not Theo Hernandez ends up leaving the San Siro.

So all in all, this is still at a pretty early stage, but it looks like Zinchenko has suitors and is discussing his future, so it’s one to watch in the days and weeks ahead.