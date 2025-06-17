Thomas Frank acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images) BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Fulham FC at Gtech Community Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are interested in signing the Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, according to L’Equipe.

The 23-year-old French attacker has had an impressive season, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two clubs. He has the attributes to succeed in English football, and he has the physicality to adapt to the Premier League as well.

Kalimuendo has been linked with Arsenal recently. The attacker was on the radar of Leeds United before he joined Rennes.

Tottenham need attacking depth

The striker scored 18 goals in all competitions last season, and he could improve Tottenham going forward. Dominic Solanke has not managed to score goals consistently, and he needs more help in the attack. The French attacker could compete with him for the starting spot or support him in the final third.

Tottenham will be competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well. They need more depth on the side in order to do well. Signing one of the most talented young attackers from Ligue 1 could prove to be a wise decision.

Convincing the 23-year-old to join the club might not be too difficult for Tottenham. They are an attractive destination, and the player will look to test himself at a high level.

Newcastle also keen on Arnaud Kalimuendo

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak. The Swedish International has been a world-class performer for them, but he needs more help in the attack. Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification and need a deeper squad to do well in multiple competitions. They cannot do well next season, with just one reliable striker.

The 23-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for both clubs. It remains to be seen whether the French outfit are prepared to sanction his departure.