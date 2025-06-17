VAR is displayed on the screen next to the Tottenham Club badge ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive unit, and they have identified the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as a target.

The 22-year-old central defender has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs over the last few months. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on his development. Manchester United tried to sign the player last summer, and now Tottenham have joined the race for him.

The report claims that he is valued at £70 million and Tottenham are preparing to test the waters with an offer for him. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. It is no surprise that they are keen on the Everton defender. They could lose Cristian Romeo to Atletico Madrid this summer, and they need to replace him.

The La Liga outfit are keen on signing the World Cup winner, and he is open to the transfer. He has been a key player for Tottenham, and replacing him adequately will be a top priority for the club.

Jarrad Branthwaite would be a superb investment

Branthwaite is one of the best young defenders in European football, and he has shown his ability in the Premier League consistently. He’s good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to move to Tottenham could be ideal for him. He needs to compete at a higher level to continue his development.

The Everton star has been labelled as a player with a “terrific attitude”.

He will be able to play alongside quality players at Tottenham, and they will provide him with the platform to test himself in the UEFA Champions League as well. They managed to win a European trophy last season, and Tottenham will be an attractive destination for players. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen

Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need upgrades on Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi. Wesley Fofana has struggled with persistent injury problems. At Liverpool, Joe Gomez is quite injury-prone, and Jarell Quansah has been linked with an exit.

Both clubs need a quality, young defender, and the Everton star certainly fits the profile.