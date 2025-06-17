A general view of a Tottenham Hotspur flag seen inside the stadium. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the AS Monaco right-back Vanderson during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been linked to the move to the Premier League in the past, and he is on the radar of Barcelona as well. According to a report from UOL, Tottenham have decided to spend heavily on the player to win the race for his signature.

Vanderson has been linked with Liverpool as well. Meanwhile, Tottenham are long-term admirers, and they wanted to sign the player at the start of last season as well.

Tottenham plot surprise move

It will be quite surprising to see Tottenham sign the Brazilian right-back this summer. They have Pedro Poro and Djed Spence at their disposal. They will not be able to accommodate the South American in their starting lineup unless they sell one of their current options.

Porro has been outstanding for Tottenham since joining the club, and he’s one of the best right-backs in the league. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to cash in on him.

Meanwhile, Vanderson has done quite well for Monaco, and he will want to play regularly. The move to the Premier League will be exciting for him, but he will not want to sit on the bench at Tottenham. It remains to be seen how the North London outfit manages to convince him.

Barcelona want to sign Vanderson

Meanwhile, Barcelona need more depth in the defensive unit as well. The 25-year-old is capable of operating as a right-back as well as a wing-back. He will help out at both ends of the pitch. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and they might struggle to compete with English clubs financially. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in England and Spain. Whichever club manages to sign the player in the end will have an asset on their hands.