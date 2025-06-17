Sources: Man United identify two players they could use in swap transfer for €100m-rated target

Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain keen to sign Hugo Ekitike, as Fabrizio Romano reported for CaughtOffside in an exclusive report yesterday.

Since then, having consulted more sources with close ties to the agents industry, CaughtOffside have received further information on how the Ekitike talks could play out.

For now, Man Utd are yet to open formal talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the talented young French striker, but they have been made aware of his €100m asking price.

This is also true of Chelsea and Liverpool, who are also interested in Ekitike this summer, but for now nothing is at a particularly advanced stage with any club.

Manchester United considering swap transfer to get Hugo Ekitike fee down

Ekitike’s €100m price tag is expected to be problematic, but United are internally discussing how to get that fee down.

Sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that a swap deal is not being ruled out, with United open to using Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee as part of their offer for Ekitike.

The 22-year-old scored an impressive 22 goals in all competitions in the season just gone, so it’s easy to see why MUFC would want to try everything to bring him to Old Trafford.

What Fabrizio Romano has said about Hugo Ekitike

Speaking to CaughtOffside yesterday, Romano provided us with an update on United’s pursuit of Ekitike and two other big names in Viktor Gyokeres and Bryan Mbeumo.

“Ekitike is an option for Manchester United, he’s a player appreciated by the club, and also Christopher Vivell, who is now at Old Trafford, knows the player well because he’s worked in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, so he’s always monitoring Bundesliga developments,” Romano said.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen there, but at the moment, again, the deal is not considered easy. It will clearly be expensive, and there is competition there from Liverpool and from Chelsea, so it’s just contact at the moment between the parties while Manchester United wait to clarify the striker’s situation.

“This comes as Viktor Gyokeres is giving his priority to Arsenal, but still not rejecting Manchester United. Discussions are also still ongoing for Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford – they have an agreement with the player in place, but are still discussing club-to-club, so still no deal done.”