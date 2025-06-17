Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look to have been dealt a further blow in their transfer pursuit of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

According to the Daily Mirror, the prolific Sweden international is set to become a top target for Juventus, who are planning to swoop in for him this summer.

Gyokeres will clearly have no shortage of suitors in this transfer window, with CaughtOffside also receiving information about other interested clubs yesterday.

In our exclusive Gyokeres report, we were told by sources that:

Interested clubs will not pay €100m for Gyokeres

Gyokeres and his representatives are not happy with Sporting’s stance, and hope to be able to push Sporting into accepting closer to €75m

The confirmed interested clubs are: Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain

The Mirror also cite the “frustrations” Arsenal have had with Sporting’s stance on Gyokeres this summer.

Is Viktor Gyokeres worth all the hype?

Gyokeres has been an absolute goal machine since moving to Sporting from Coventry City two years ago.

The 27-year-old has a remarkable record of 97 goals in just 102 matches for the Portuguese giants – numbers that are hard to ignore, even if he’s not playing in the most competitive league.

Gyokeres has also, in fairness, impressed in the Champions League, scoring a hat-trick in Sporting’s 4-1 win over Manchester City last season.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see how this translates into playing for a bigger club and a more competitive league.

Arsenal need a striker

Gyokeres’ numbers make him look like just what Arsenal need, even if there might be other tempting options out there too.

Benjamin Sesko is younger and has already shown what he can do in one of Europe’s big five leagues, unlike Gyokeres.

But, given just how much Arsenal struggled for goals last season, Gyokeres would surely still be a valuable addition even if he only scored half the goals he’s currently netting in Portugal.