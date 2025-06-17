West Ham hoping to sign Arsenal player this month

Oleksandr Zinchenko in training with Arsenal (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

West Ham are in the market for a new left-back following the departure of Aaron Creswell, and they have set their sights on Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko as a possible replacement.

After a bitterly disappointing 2024-25 season, West Ham are hoping to bounce back in 2025-26 – and to do so, they will need a good summer transfer window. Graham Potter has a number of positions that he wants addressed in his squad, and left-back is one of the most pressing areas.

Ollie Scarles impressed when called upon during the second half of the season, but there is a desire for another option to compete with Emerson Palmieri. And that man could be Zinchenko, who appears destined to leave Arsenal this summer, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori already at the club.

West Ham eye summer move for Oleksandr Zinchenko

According to PianetaMilan (via Sport Witness), West Ham are one of the clubs in the race to sign Zinchenko, who has already been linked with Atletico Madrid. And the fact that AC Milan, who are another club in contention for the Ukraine international, are unwilling to pay Arsenal’s €15m asking price gives hope to the Hammers of getting a deal done.

Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are also mentioned as holding interest in Zinchenko, who is prepared to reduce his wages at his next club. And this would be ideal for West Ham, who are aiming to be financially-strict this summer.

Zinchenko would be a top addition for West Ham, given that he can also operate in midfield – which is another area that needs addressed during the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen whether a deal can be done, but it will not be given the other clubs competing in the race.