Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons has been linked with a move away from the German club this summer, and clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on him.

According to a report from German publication SportBILD, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the main suitors for the 22-year-old Netherlands International.

The player has had an impressive season with the German outfit, scoring 11 goals. He picked up eight assists as well. He is capable of operating in the number ten role, as well as on the flanks.

Simons has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Man United and Arsenal need Xavi Simons

Manchester United have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for creativity and goals in the final third. He needs more support in the attack, and the Dutch International would be the ideal acquisition. He is young enough to improve further, and he could be an asset for Manchester United if they manage to sign him for a reasonable amount of money.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more support in the attack as well. The Netherlands International could help out Martin Odegaard, and he could be an alternative to Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has not been at his best in recent months, and more competition for places will help Arsenal improve as a team.

Can Man United convince the player?

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the 22-year-old. It remains to be seen whether the German outfit are prepared to sanction his departure. He’s a key player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince elite talents to join the club. Simons might be more keen on playing for a club where he will be able to win major trophies. Arsenal could be an attractive destination for him for that reason.