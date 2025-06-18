Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and Arsenal are pushing to sign him.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Mikel Arteta has made it clear to the club hierarchy that he wants a reliable striker. This summer and the Slovenian International is a priority target for the London club.

They have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres as well.

Bailey said on TBR: “My belief is that Arteta made it clear in terms of what he wants in terms of a striker — he’s voiced his opinion on certain options and he’s generally happy with who Arsenal are targeting. “Sesko is furthest along, but it wouldn’t take an awful lot for Arsenal to divert to Gyokeres, Ekitike or Watkins if they wanted to. But Sesko is the priority.”

Benjamin Sesko would improve Arsenal

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. He has established himself as one of the most talented young attackers in Europe and football, and he has the attributes to do well in the Premier League.

Apart from his ability to find the back of the net consistently, he will add creativity and unpredictability to the Arsenal attack as well. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the young attacker. Arteta could play a key role in his development. The Spanish manager has done well to nurture Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard.

Sesko could be a difference maker

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement with RB Leipzig now. They will probably look to recoup as much as possible for the young attacker. He is a prized prospect for them, and his departure could fund a major rebuild.

The 22-year-old striker scored 21 goals last season and picked up six assists. He could help Arsenal push for major trophies next season. The lack of a quality striker has cost Arsenal dearly in recent seasons. Having someone like him leading the line for them could make a huge difference.