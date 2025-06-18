Talks held: Arsenal have been pursuing ambitious €90m transfer since May

Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly been pursuing an ambitious potential transfer move for €90m-rated Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes since May.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Gunners have a genuine interest in the Brazil international, who can play up front or on either flank and who finished the 2024/25 season with 16 goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country.

Rodrygo looks like he could be an ideal signing for Arsenal right now as they surely need a more consistent performer on the left than Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

This deal wouldn’t come cheap though, with Jacobs reporting that Real Madrid want as much as €90m to let Rodrygo go…

Arsenal hold a genuine interest in Rodrygo and have held exploratory talks on the player side dating back to May. Understand Real Madrid want around €90m.?? pic.twitter.com/dFgAKPK1vm — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 17, 2025

Jacobs posted on X: “Arsenal hold a genuine interest in Rodrygo and have held exploratory talks on the player side dating back to May. Understand Real Madrid want around €90m.”

Can Rodrygo solve Arsenal’s left side problem?

Rodrygo is arguably an underrated member of this Real Madrid team, and hasn’t always been able to start a lot of matches due to there being so much competition in this star-studded squad at the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old could therefore do well to join someone like Arsenal, where he’d surely be an automatic starter in his preferred role.

Looking at his stats compared to Martinelli and Trossard, though, doesn’t necessarily create that clear a picture…

Martinelli can be frustrating to watch at times, but he clearly has his qualities, while Trossard is also clearly a very decent squad player, at the very least.

Still, we know from watching Arsenal last season that they weren’t quite good enough in attack, and often missed big chances.

Martinelli and Trossard were both guilty of wasting some of Arsenal’s best opportunities in that Champions League semi-final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rodrygo might not be perfect, but he looks like someone who could improve with more playing time, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal feel he’s worth paying such big money for.