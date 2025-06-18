“We know…” – Expert names two possible Arsenal winger signings after Nico Williams blow

Nico Williams and Charles Watts (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal could turn to Rodrygo Goes or Anthony Gordon as it’s become clear that Nico Williams is more likely to seal a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

According to Charles Watts, writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Williams news will be a blow for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has been keen to sign the Spain international.

Watts claims Arsenal were first keen on Williams a year ago, but he stayed with Athletic Bilbao on that occasion and now looks to have chosen Barcelona as his next destination.

It’s easy to imagine Williams could have been an ideal upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but the Gunners will now have to look elsewhere.

Charles Watts confirms Arsenal interest in Rodrygo Goes

Watts confirmed that Arsenal have some interest in Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid, so that could be one to watch, even if it’s a long-running saga that takes up much of the summer.

The journalist also stated the view that he could see Arteta being keen on a proven Premier League player like Newcastle ace Gordon.

“There’s obviously lots of chat about Nico Williams at the moment given it appears that he has told all the clubs that are interested in him that he would prefer a move to Barcelona, should he end up leaving Bilbao this summer,” Watts said.

“That will be a blow to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, who have held a strong interest in Williams for well over a year now.”

He added: “Rodrygo would be my pick as the new left winger, with Williams now seemingly out of the picture.

“We know there is interest there from Arsenal, but that one does feel like something that could run deep into the window.

“It’s not yet clear whether Rodrygo will be available. The expectation is that a final decision will be taken after Real Madrid’s stay at the Club World Cup.

“So a lot depends on whether Arsenal would be willing to wait to see if a deal could even be possible for the Brazilian.

“Another name that has been suggested is Anthony Gordon at Newcastle.

“Mikel Arteta does love to sign players with Premier League experience. We’ve seen that with the likes of Ben White, Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jorginho.

“So it wouldn’t be a shock if Arsenal tested the waters for someone like Gordon. I think he’s a player who could come in and make a big and immediate impact at the Emirates.”

Who else could Arsenal sign for that left wing role?

Another player some sources have informed us about is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, as per CaughtOffside‘s report yesterday.

The English youngster is also a top target for Chelsea, but Arsenal could be ready to get involved as well, and it could end up being a smart move.

One imagines AFC will have a few players in mind, and some will be higher up on the list than others, so perhaps Rodrygo is the main name to watch out for at the moment.

Williams would perhaps have been ideal, but fans would also surely be happy with Rodrygo, Gordon or Gittens as well.