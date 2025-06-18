Aston Villa ready to let creative midfielder leave the club for just £20m

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Aston Villa appear increasingly open to parting ways with attacking midfielder Emi Buendia, with Leeds United emerging as the leading candidate to secure the 28-year-old’s services this summer.

Villa insiders suggest that a bid in the region of £20 million would be welcomed, although the Midlands club may attempt to drive the fee up closer to £30 million, depending on interest and competition.

Buendia initially joined Villa from Norwich City for a club-record fee in June 2021.

Aston Villa failed to get the best out of Buendia

Over 99 appearances for the Villans, he registered 10 goals and nine assists, though his influence waned following a major knee injury. The ACL rupture in August 2023 ruled him out for the entire 2023–24 campaign.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen where he impressed.

Now his future at Villa Park is uncertain with the player not being in manager Unai Emery’s plans for the future.

VillaNews spoke to Martin Allen about the future of Buendia, he said:

“It goes without saying that Villa have got to get the maximum fee out of him, as they do in every deal.

“He’s done well, so they’ve got to try and work with that.

“I think if they get £20m for him, they’ll be really happy, but they’ll try and push towards £30m.

“It would definitely be a good signing for Leeds because it’s so hard to score goals coming up to the Premier League.

“You need to take a chance on a player who could get 10 goals. It’s a big jump from the Championship, as we’ve seen, so that would be a good move for Leeds, I reckon.“

A move to Leeds could revive Beundia’s career

A move to Leeds United could work for the former Norwich man who could get a chance to play in the Premier League and prove himself.

Buendia’s potential transfer could represent a smart signing for Leeds, bringing experience, quality and creativity to the team.

This move appears mutually beneficial, but timing, competitive offers and contractual terms will determine whether Buendia makes the leap this summer.

Revealed: Arsenal & Aston Villa show interest in surprise signing of Saudi Pro League star