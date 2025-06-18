Aymeric Laporte in action for Al Nassr (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs to have made checks on the availability of Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte this summer.

Well-connected sources with close ties to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Laporte is attracting interest from a number of clubs looking to bring him back to Europe.

The 31-year-old centre-back left Manchester City for the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023, but he could now be heading back to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Villa have been named as among the clubs to ask about his situation, while sources have also mentioned interest from Marseille, Inter Milan, Napoli, and his former club Athletic Bilbao.

Could Aymeric Laporte be heading back to Europe this summer?

No bids have come in yet for Laporte and it’s not currently clear if he’s pushing for a move away from Al Nassr, but it looks like his situation will be one to watch.

The experienced Spain international may well feel he still has something to offer in a more competitive league, and it’s easy to imagine him being a decent squad player for someone like Arsenal.

The Gunners already have decent depth in defence, though, so one imagines they’ll only step up their interest in Laporte if someone like Jakub Kiwior ends up leaving.

Villa, meanwhile, could surely benefit from someone of Laporte’s experience coming in as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Al Nassr could listen to offers for Laporte

Al Nassr seem to be open to letting Laporte go, with one well-placed source saying: “A final decision regarding his future is expected towards the end of the 2025 window.”

The source added: “Al Nassr will not allow the experienced defender to leave until they have secured a suitable replacement.”

Multiple sources stated that Al Nassr could be open to selling Laporte for an asking price in the region of €20-25m.