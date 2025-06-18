Worry for Liverpool as key player’s future in doubt due to another major transfer saga

Vincent Kompany and Cody Gakpo (Photo by Lars Baron, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich reportedly look set to miss out on the signing of Athletic Bilbao and Spain left-winger Nico Williams, leading them to look at alternatives.

Among those is apparently Liverpool star Cody Gakpo, which could end up being a big worry for the Reds.

Gakpo has been a key player for Liverpool, finishing with 18 goals and six assists in all competitions for Arne Slot’s side as they won the Premier League title last season.

No wonder Bayern are considering the Netherlands international as another option as they look set to lose out on Williams, though there are also a few other names on their list, according to Florian Plettenberg…

??? As revealed yesterday, Joan Laporta is now trying to finalise the deal for Nico #Williams. Crucial for Williams’ desire to join Barcelona: talks with Hansi Flick, and Lamine #Yamal has internally expressed on several occasions that he would love to play alongside Williams… pic.twitter.com/5KbeaOJpjd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2025

Cody Gakpo to Bayern Munich?

Posting on X, Plettenberg said: “As revealed yesterday, Joan Laporta is now trying to finalise the deal for Nico #Williams. Crucial for Williams’ desire to join Barcelona: talks with Hansi Flick, and Lamine #Yamal has internally expressed on several occasions that he would love to play alongside Williams – also in the context of his own contract extension. Max Eberl are fully informed and remain on standby in case Barca are unable to afford the deal financially.

“At the same time, Bayern are keeping contacts with other targets: Barcola (Luis Campos is very keen to keep him), Mitoma, Leao and Gakpo.”

Here’s a look at how Gakpo compares to some of the other names being mentioned…

Liverpool need to keep Cody Gakpo

It’s surely a no-brainer for LFC to try to hold on to Gakpo this summer amid interest from Bayern.

The 26-year-old has done well since joining from PSV Eindhoven, and Slot should surely try to keep as much of this squad together as possible.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already left Anfield, so it would surely be wise to avoid more upheaval by losing someone like Gakpo and needing to find a replacement.