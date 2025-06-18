Chelsea remain in contact with Euro giants to sign winger who is ready to join them

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the potential signing of highly-rated English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, with both clubs maintaining regular contact as the deal edges closer to a decisive phase.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a fresh bid from Chelsea is expected imminently, following positive early discussions between the two sides.

The 20-year-old attacker has made his intentions clear: he only wants a move to Chelsea, despite interest from several other clubs.

Borussia Dortmund are now fully aware of the player’s stance and understand that they may soon have to make a decision on his future.

Chelsea remain confident in Jamie Gittens pursuit

While the German giants remain reluctant to lose another young talent, they are also realistic about the need to negotiate on their own terms should the right offer come in.

Having joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s youth system in 2020, Bynoe-Gittens has developed into one of the most exciting young wingers in European football.

Chelsea view Bynoe-Gittens as a long-term investment, just how they have acted in the transfer market in recent seasons.

The club’s focus remains on signing emerging talents who can be moulded into first-team regulars under Enzo Maresca’s watch.

Enzo Maresca wants more wide attackers

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, and a formal proposal is expected to be submitted by Chelsea in the coming days.

As the negotiations continue, all eyes remain on Stamford Bridge to see whether the Blues can land one of England’s brightest attacking prospects.

The Blues have also been linked with a move for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho which shows how much they are serious about adding players in the wide attacking positions.

Lyon’s Malick Fofana is another player on the radar of the Premier League giants.

